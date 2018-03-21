School placed on lockdown after student brings prohibited item to school

A student at Gatesville High School was found with a prohibited item, according to an email that was sent out to parents. The email said the item was not a gun.

The district said that on Wednesday afternoon, the administration was told that a student had a prohibited weapon on campus - prompting a lockdown.

The student accused of having the weapon was found and detained by school officials. The item was not a firearm, but it was a prohibited item.

The principal applauded those who reported the information to administrators.

If you have additional questions, you can contact campus officials at 254-865-8281.

