Police need help identifying suspect following credit union robbery

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lorena Police Department)
LORENA, TX (KXXV) -

The Lorena Police Department said they need help identifying a suspect after a robbery at GENCO Credit Union last week in Lorena.

The robbery happened on March 13. 

Police would like to identify the driver of a silver or grey Mazda.  The vehicle appears to have some front-end damage. 

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or the suspect you are asked to call police at 254-857-9614.

  School placed on lockdown after student brings prohibited item to school

    A student at Gatesville High School was found with a prohibited item, according to an email that was sent out to parents.

  Vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims draws tears, gasps

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

  After school activities canceled for Killeen school after water line outage

    The spokesperson for Killeen Independent School District said after school will be canceled at Liberty Hill Middle School after a water line outage on Wednesday. 

