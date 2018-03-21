Police need help identifying suspect following credit union robbery

The Lorena Police Department said they need help identifying a suspect after a robbery at GENCO Credit Union last week in Lorena.

The robbery happened on March 13.

Police would like to identify the driver of a silver or grey Mazda. The vehicle appears to have some front-end damage.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or the suspect you are asked to call police at 254-857-9614.

