After school activities canceled for Killeen school after water line outage

The spokesperson for Killeen Independent School District said after school will be canceled at Liberty Hill Middle School after a water line outage on Wednesday.

The school notified parents that the water was turned off. Students needing to use the restroom were escorted to Cedar Valley Elementary School.

Bottle water was available for students in the cafeteria.

The school later notified parents that after-school activities are going to be canceled.

Students will be dismissed from school at regular time of 3:40 p.m.

Classes are expected to resume as normal tomorrow.

