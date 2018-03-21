Favor and Chick-fil-A team up to give away free chicken sandwiches

Seriously - it is free Chick-Fil-A!(Source: Favor)

Favor announced they are teaming up with Chick-fil-A to give away free chicken sandwiches to residents in Waco on Thursday, March 22.

How to Favor Free Chick-fil-A March 22 in Waco:

Download and open the Favor app and tap on the Free Chick-fil-A banner to order between 11am-9pm

Customers can add more items to their order, but will need to pay for the additional items

Customers will need to pay tip (min. $2)

Limit one sandwich per customer

