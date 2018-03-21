Austin City Council Member lobbying to hire interim police chief permanently after Austin bombings

Manley was Acevedo's former chief of staff and has served as interim police chief since his departure. (Source: CNN)

The Austin Police Department managed to find the suspect in the package bombings that killed two, all without a permanent police chief. Now, one city council member is looking to hire Interim Police Chief Brian Manley permanently.

Austin City Council Member Delia Garza posted on the council's online message board in support of Manley.

Our community has been through what is arguably the biggest public safety crisis we have experienced together as a community. While many watched the news safely from home, but on edge, the men and women of law enforcement ran to the bombs and explosions.



I ask, in light of recent events, that we as a council put our full support behind two measures:





1. Approve the appointment of Interim Chief Brian Manley as our permanent Chief (if/when the City Manager seeks this approval)

2. Negotiate and APPROVE a contract with the Austin Police Association as quickly as possible.



Austin's former police chief, Art Acevedo, left to become the chief of police of Houston in November of 2016, according to the Austin American Statesman. Manley was Acevedo's former chief of staff and has served as interim police chief since his departure.

