Austin City Council Member lobbying to hire interim police chief - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Austin City Council Member lobbying to hire interim police chief permanently after Austin bombings

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Manley was Acevedo's former chief of staff and has served as interim police chief since his departure. (Source: CNN) Manley was Acevedo's former chief of staff and has served as interim police chief since his departure. (Source: CNN)
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

The Austin Police Department managed to find the suspect in the package bombings that killed two, all without a permanent police chief. Now, one city council member is looking to hire Interim Police Chief Brian Manley permanently. 

Austin City Council Member Delia Garza posted on the council's online message board in support of Manley. 

Our community has been through what is arguably the biggest public safety crisis we have experienced together as a community. While many watched the news safely from home, but on edge, the men and women of law enforcement ran to the bombs and explosions. 

I ask, in light of recent events, that we as a council put our full support behind two measures:


1. Approve the appointment of Interim Chief Brian Manley as our permanent Chief (if/when the City Manager seeks this approval)
2. Negotiate and APPROVE a contract with the Austin Police Association as quickly as possible. 
 

To read the entire post, click here

Austin's former police chief, Art Acevedo, left to become the chief of police of Houston in November of 2016, according to the Austin American Statesman. Manley was Acevedo's former chief of staff and has served as interim police chief since his departure. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All right reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:11:37 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines fixes

    Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines fixes

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:10:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly