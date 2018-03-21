Texas-National Archery in the Schools State Tournament underway in Belton

The 13th annual Texas-National Archery in the Schools State Tournament and Scholarship competition is underway at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

Ninety-six schools are being represented including some from Central Texas, such as South Bosque Elementary in Midway ISD.

Students from 4th to 12th grade are competing to advance to the national tournament. In addition, high school students with the top scores will receive scholarship funds.

The tournament will go on Wednesday and Thursday.

