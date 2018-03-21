Human remains found after large structure fire in Bosque County

Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
