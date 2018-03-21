Human remains found after large structure fire in Bosque County

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said they found human remains after a fire at the former Salvage Carpet building in Bosque County on Wednesday.

Once the fire was contained and extinguished it was found that there were human remains found inside the building.

The human remains were taken to an American forensic in Mesquite for an autopsy.

The individual was identified as 41-year-old Christopher Harris Jr. of Laguna Park.

According to the Bosque County Central Appraisal District, Harris was the owner of the property.

Officials closed Highway 22 near FM 56 while they were working the fire. Hwy 22 was back open as of 5:47 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Waco, Whitney, Clifton and Meridian fire departments along with Hill County and Bosque County officials were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the incident is being investigated by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office.

