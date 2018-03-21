Highway 22 back open after firefighters worked to put out large fire

Firefighters were working to put out a large fire at the former Salvage Carpet building in Bosque County.

Officials closed Highway 22 near FM 56 while they are working the fire. Hwy 22 was back open as of 5:47 p.m.

Power has been shut off in the Laguna Park neighborhood due to the fire.

Waco, Whitney, Clifton and Meridian fire departments along with Hill County and Bosque County officials are on scene.

Waco Regional Hazmat is also on scene to monitor the water runoff from the building to make sure it does not contaminate the ground.

