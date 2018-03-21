Officer kicked in the face while transporting suspect who tested - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Officer kicked in the face while transporting suspect who tested positive for drugs

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
After being treated at the hospital, Leka had a lot of bruising, discolorization and pain. (Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department) After being treated at the hospital, Leka had a lot of bruising, discolorization and pain. (Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department)
Michael Darr (Source: McLennan County Jail) Michael Darr (Source: McLennan County Jail)
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (KXXV) -

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said an officer was kicked in the face when she was called out to a scene where a man was having a psychotic episode. 

The department said that early Tuesday morning, Sergeant Amanda Leka was assisting three officers in trying to secure the man who was in danger of hurting himself and/or others. Once officers were able to transport him to the hospital, it took Leka and four other officers to get him inside.

During this attempt, Leka was kicked in the face, causing severe pain and bleeding, but she did not have any broken bones. She will remain off work until medically cleared. 

After being treated at the hospital, Leka had a lot of bruising, discolorization and pain. The man who had the psychotic episode tested positive for amphetamine and opioids.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Darr. 

Darr's bond has been set at $5,000. He is still in jail. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:52:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>

  • Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:48:55 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • Officer kicked in the face while transporting suspect who tested positive for drugs

    Officer kicked in the face while transporting suspect who tested positive for drugs

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:38:55 GMT
    Michael Darr (Source: McLennan County Jail)Michael Darr (Source: McLennan County Jail)

    The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said an officer was kicked in the face when she was called out to a scene where a man was having a psychotic episode.  

    More >>

    The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said an officer was kicked in the face when she was called out to a scene where a man was having a psychotic episode.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly