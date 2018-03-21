Waco firefighter loses home in fire

The family arrived while the home was in flames. (Source: Fire Officials)

A Waco firefighter lost his home on Wednesday afternoon in Falls County, according to fire officials on scene. Officials said you could see the smoke from miles away.

The Rosebud, Lott and Westphalia Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire. When they arrived on scene, the house was engulfed and a cat was on the roof.

The family arrived while the home was in flames. No one was injured, including pets, in the fire.

Officials said the initial investigation led them to believe the fire was started in the garage or in the kitchen.

