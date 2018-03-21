Temple police to crack down on cell phone violations in school z - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple police to crack down on cell phone violations in school zones this week

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The unit will be focusing their attention on school zone violations for the remainder of the week. (Source: Temple Police Department) The unit will be focusing their attention on school zone violations for the remainder of the week. (Source: Temple Police Department)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said that due to an increase in traffic complaints, the traffic unit will be focusing their attention the remainder of the week on cell phone violations and speeding violations in school zones. 

"The safety of our children is of the utmost importance and we want to prevent any accidents involving children," Temple police said in a Facebook post. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Authorities evacuate area near Austin bombing suspect's home

    Authorities evacuate area near Austin bombing suspect's home

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:49:28 GMT

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:46:46 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly