I-35 closed near Round Rock for Austin bombing investigation - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

I-35 closed near Round Rock for Austin bombing investigation

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff)
ROUND ROCK, TX (KXXV) -

Texas Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed near Round Rock while authorities continue investigating the scene where the Austin bombing suspect was killed. 

The 24-year-old man believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin died early Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he blew himself up as police closed in on him at the scene near off of I-35.

Round Rock police are asking drivers to use alternative routes on Wednesday as it could be several more hours before the roadway is reopened.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:46:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:45:56 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:42:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly