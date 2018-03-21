I-35 closed near Round Rock for Austin bombing investigation

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.
