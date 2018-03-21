I-35 closed near Round Rock for Austin bombing investigation

Texas Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed near Round Rock while authorities continue investigating the scene where the Austin bombing suspect was killed.

The 24-year-old man believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin died early Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he blew himself up as police closed in on him at the scene near off of I-35.

Round Rock police are asking drivers to use alternative routes on Wednesday as it could be several more hours before the roadway is reopened.

The scene in RR has SB IH 35 backed up bumper to bumper all the way to Georgetown at the 261 exit. (Hwy 29) This will get worse. Alternate routes Toll 130 or HwY 183. pic.twitter.com/W8jQeFO5tz — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) March 21, 2018

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of southbound IH-35 from FM 3406/Old Settlers Road to U.S. 79/Sam Bass Road will be closed to traffic this morning. Please use alternate routes. https://t.co/CC6n6AHvur #RRTraffic #ATXTraffic #RoundRock pic.twitter.com/5vPsMZ5oWK — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) March 21, 2018

