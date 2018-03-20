BU baseball downs Dallas Baptist - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BU baseball downs Dallas Baptist

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
DALLAS, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball registered a 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist on Tuesday evening at Horner Ballpark. The Bears (11-7) scored early runs and received great pitching to take down the Patriots (11-8).

BU grabbed a 3-0 lead with a big third inning. Davis Wendzel led off with a walk, Andy Thomas singled, and after a sacrifice bunt, Davion Downey snuck a two-run single through the left side. Following a single by Levi Gilcrease, Tucker Cascadden singled home Downey.

The Bears followed with a run in the third as Richard Cunningham led off with a double, moved to third on a fly out and scored on a Wendzel groundout. Josh Bissonette added to the lead in the fifth with a solo home run to left.

BU reliever Jacob Ashkinos took over the middle of the game, tossing four shutout innings with nine strikeouts. DBU scratched two runs in the ninth and had two on with two outs but Troy Montemayor come on for his second one-pitch save in as many outings for his sixth save of the season.

BU starter Alex Phillips (1-0) earned the win with two shutout innings as he gave up a hit and walk with four strikeouts. DBU starter Kody Funderburk (1-2) took the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts in two innings.

