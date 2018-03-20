Baylor softball defeats North Texas

No. 13/14 Baylor softball (18-4) rallied in the bottom of the sixth to come away with a 2-0 win over North Texas (12-15) on Tuesday evening at Getterman Stadium.

Gia Rodoni (11-3) was untouchable for the Lady Bears in the circle, throwing the complete game shutout. She worked 7.0 innings, allowing just two hits, striking out 10, and walking none.

Although the Baylor offense was able to chip out a handful of hits throughout the contest, it wasn’t until the home half of the sixth inning that the Lady Bears were able to break through to put runs on the board.

Carlee Wallace worked a five-pitch, one-out walk, with Alyssa Avalos coming on to pinch run at first.

A dropped pop out in foul territory for Taylor Ellis gave the Lady Bears a lucky break, leading into a double to left for Ellis that put two in scoring position with one out.

Maddison Kettler put the Lady Bears on the board, slicing a sac fly deep enough into right center to allow Avalos to score and move Ellis to third.

Caitlin Charlton added an insurance run with an RBI single into left, scoring Ellis to push the lead to 2-0.

The Mean Green scratched out a baserunner on a two-out infield error by the Lady Bears, but Rodoni collected her 10th strikeout for the third out to finish off the shutout win.