Spring weather brings creatures out of hiding

With all the fun that spring brings, it also brings out some creatures and critters you need to be aware of.

Nora Schell, the program coordinator at Lake Waco Wetlands, said the wildlife refuge is about to get a lot more active.

"That means they're going to start emerging out and seeing the same things we are," Schell said. "They've been huddled up for a while."

As flowers begin to bloom, animals will come in search of food.

Soon those who walk along the marsh will see birds, frogs and snakes. Schell said they're taking back an area that's remained quiet for months.

"This place is a natural habitat area, so we encourage the wildlife to make their homes here, to find food here, to find water here," Schell said.

While most creatures that frequent the wetlands are harmless, you need to be on the lookout for some venomous reptiles.

"We have the western diamondback and one called a western massasauga," said Brian Henley, animal care manager for amphibians and reptiles at the Cameron Park Zoo. "We also have copperheads, cottonmouths and occasionally coral snakes."

Both Schell and Henley said it's easy to share in spring fever as long as you respect the animals around you.

"They should come out. They should enjoy these areas, they should enjoy the natural environment," Henley said. "Just use common sense and keep your eye out and you'll be fine."

"It's true what they say, they're more scared of you than you are of them," Schell said.

Henley said fire ants, bees and wasps will also become more active in the upcoming weeks.

If you're interested in getting a closer look at the wetlands, there will be a guided tour on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. The tour is free and open to the public.

