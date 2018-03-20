McLennan Baseball jumps into NJCAA Top-5 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Baseball jumps into NJCAA Top-5

The McLennan Highlanders jumped four spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll. The Highlanders received 147 points in this week’s poll.

Chipola (Florida) moved up four spots to No. 1 this week with 187, followed by Walters State (Tennessee) in second with 184. Crowder (Missouri) moved up to third from eighth with 171, and Wabash Valley (Illinois) is fourth with 166.

San Jacinto (Texas) fell from fifth to sixth this week with 131 points and is the only other Texas school in the poll. Blinn, Grayson and Northeast Texas are receiving votes.

The Highlanders have an overall record of 18-6 and are 3-1 in conference play. They host Weatherford for a 1 p.m. conference doubleheader tomorrow at Bosque River Ballpark.

