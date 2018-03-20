Texas A&M Women Host Lamar in Midweek Tilt

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team takes a break from Southeastern Conference action to play to host to Lamar on Wednesday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve is at 2 p.m., and general admission is free.

“With LSU being our only conference match this weekend, we added Lamar due to the UCF match being cancelled,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “We played very well this past weekend, and we are looking to carry that momentum into tomorrow.”

The Aggies (12-4, 3-3 SEC) are riding a two-match win streak and climbed eight spots to No. 34 in the ITA weekly rankings released today after defeating both Missouri and 33rd-ranked Arkansas last week at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M shut out Missouri, 4-0, on Thursday and came from behind after dropping the doubles point to defeat Arkansas, 4-2, on Saturday to even its conference record at 3-3.

The Cardinals (3-10, 1-4 SLC), in the midst of a five-match road swing, lost their last two matches. They narrowly fell at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-3, on Saturday and then dropped a 6-1 decision to Incarnate Word on Sunday in San Antonio, although four of the six singles matches went to a third set. Lamar freshman Anita Bozhko recorded the Cardinals’ only point at UIW with a 6-4, 6-3 decision over Rachel Sadiq at No. 6 singles.

A&M is led by senior and 119th-ranked Domenica Gonzalez, who is 12-1 in singles dual matches, all at the No. 1 line. Freshman Riley McQuaid is 11-1, having seen action at the No. 4 line, where she is 7-0, as well as the No. 5 court, and senior Macarena Olivares is 11-4 in dual matches, all at No. 2.

In dual competitions only, A&M is a combined 60-22 in singles matches and 16-14 in doubles matches.

A&M owns a 6-3 lead in the all-time series against Lamar, including a 5-1 record in matches played in College Station. However, the two programs have not met since 1988, when the host Aggies handed Lamar a 7-2 loss.

A&M continues its six-match home stand and returns to conference play on Friday as the Aggies play host to No. 40 LSU (12-4, 3-3 SEC). First serve is at 5 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center, and the first 100 fans will receive free popcorn.