Texas A&M Women Host Lamar in Midweek Tilt - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Women Host Lamar in Midweek Tilt

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team takes a break from Southeastern Conference action to play to host to Lamar on Wednesday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve is at 2 p.m., and general admission is free.

“With LSU being our only conference match this weekend, we added Lamar due to the UCF match being cancelled,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “We played very well this past weekend, and we are looking to carry that momentum into tomorrow.”

The Aggies (12-4, 3-3 SEC) are riding a two-match win streak and climbed eight spots to No. 34 in the ITA weekly rankings released today after defeating both Missouri and 33rd-ranked Arkansas last week at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M shut out Missouri, 4-0, on Thursday and came from behind after dropping the doubles point to defeat Arkansas, 4-2, on Saturday to even its conference record at 3-3.

The Cardinals (3-10, 1-4 SLC), in the midst of a five-match road swing, lost their last two matches. They narrowly fell at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-3, on Saturday and then dropped a 6-1 decision to Incarnate Word on Sunday in San Antonio, although four of the six singles matches went to a third set. Lamar freshman Anita Bozhko recorded the Cardinals’ only point at UIW with a 6-4, 6-3 decision over Rachel Sadiq at No. 6 singles.

A&M is led by senior and 119th-ranked Domenica Gonzalez, who is 12-1 in singles dual matches, all at the No. 1 line. Freshman Riley McQuaid is 11-1, having seen action at the No. 4 line, where she is 7-0, as well as the No. 5 court, and senior Macarena Olivares is 11-4 in dual matches, all at No. 2.

In dual competitions only, A&M is a combined 60-22 in singles matches and 16-14 in doubles matches.

A&M owns a 6-3 lead in the all-time series against Lamar, including a 5-1 record in matches played in College Station. However, the two programs have not met since 1988, when the host Aggies handed Lamar a 7-2 loss.

A&M continues its six-match home stand and returns to conference play on Friday as the Aggies play host to No. 40 LSU (12-4, 3-3 SEC). First serve is at 5 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center, and the first 100 fans will receive free popcorn.

  • SportsMore>>

  • McLennan Baseball jumps into NJCAA Top-5

    McLennan Baseball jumps into NJCAA Top-5

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:20:46 GMT
    The McLennan Highlanders jumped four spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll. The Highlanders received 147 points in this week’s poll. Chipola (Florida) moved up four spots to No. 1 this week with 187, followed by Walters State (Tennessee) in second with 184. Crowder (Missouri) moved up to third from eighth with 171, and Wabash Valley (Illinois) is fourth with 166. San Jacinto (Texas) fell from fifth to sixth this week with 131 points and is the only other ...More >>
    The McLennan Highlanders jumped four spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll. The Highlanders received 147 points in this week’s poll. Chipola (Florida) moved up four spots to No. 1 this week with 187, followed by Walters State (Tennessee) in second with 184. Crowder (Missouri) moved up to third from eighth with 171, and Wabash Valley (Illinois) is fourth with 166. San Jacinto (Texas) fell from fifth to sixth this week with 131 points and is the only other ...More >>

  • Texas A&M Women Host Lamar in Midweek Tilt

    Texas A&M Women Host Lamar in Midweek Tilt

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:15:35 GMT
    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team takes a break from Southeastern Conference action to play to host to Lamar on Wednesday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve is at 2 p.m., and general admission is free. “With LSU being our only conference match this weekend, we added Lamar due to the UCF match being cancelled,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “We played very well this past weekend, and we are looking to carry that momentum into tomorr...More >>
    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team takes a break from Southeastern Conference action to play to host to Lamar on Wednesday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve is at 2 p.m., and general admission is free. “With LSU being our only conference match this weekend, we added Lamar due to the UCF match being cancelled,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “We played very well this past weekend, and we are looking to carry that momentum into tomorr...More >>

  • McLennan Softball’s Vasquez tabbed Player of the Week

    McLennan Softball’s Vasquez tabbed Player of the Week

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:09:19 GMT
    For the second consecutive week, McLennan sophomore Victoria Vasquez has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. The San Marcos native picked up a 15-2 run-rule victory over Vernon in her only appearance last week, allowing only one earned run while recording eight strikeouts in five innings of work.More >>
    For the second consecutive week, McLennan sophomore Victoria Vasquez has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. The San Marcos native picked up a 15-2 run-rule victory over Vernon in her only appearance last week, allowing only one earned run while recording eight strikeouts in five innings of work.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly