Highlassies finish in eighth place at HBU tournament

The McLennan Highlassies shot 332-333-323 – 988 to finish in eighth place at the HBU Women’s Husky Intercollegiate, a par-72, 6,247-yard Blackhorse Golf Club in Cypress.

Lamar and Houston Baptist tied for first place with 304-301-307 – 912 and 299-306-307 – 912, respectively, but Lamar was determined the winner based on the fifth player’s score. Sam Houston State was third with 325-301-295 – 921.

Sophomore Tyler Morrison shot 61-80-78 – 239 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for 28th place. Sam Houston State’s Hannah Alberto finished in first place with 74-67-72 – 213.

Other McLennan scores: sophomore Makenna Davidson tied for 38th, 83-84-79 – 246; sophomore Joely Henderson tied for 47th, 85-85-82 – 252; sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez tied for 47th, 83-85-84 – 252; and freshman Elin Eriksson, 55th, 90-84-84 – 258.

Other team scores: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 311-307-321 – 939; Incarnate Word, fifth, 316-306-320 – 942; McNeese, sixth, 309-317-319 – 945; Oklahoma City, seventh, 321-322-317 – 960; Texas A&M-Kingsville, ninth, 325-338-3229 – 992; Prairie View A&M, 10th, 357-348-296 – 1,001; and Texas Southern, 11th, 341-333-343 – 1,017.

The Highlassies will compete in the NJCAA Region V Championship April 2 at Lakeside Golf Course in Eastland, Texas.