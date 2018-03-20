The numbers are in: Thousands attended events across Waco for Spring Break

Thousands of people filled Waco over Spring Break, with several events across the city bringing in the crowd.

The City of Waco said Tuesday that several attractions in the city garnered thousands of visitors from March 4 - March 17.

Among the list, hotels from Temple to Hillsboro were booked from Thursday, March 15 until Sunday, March 18.

Here are other numbers the city was able to gather:

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum had 5,550 visitors, the second best on record.

The Waco Mammoth National Monument had 9,656 visitors.

Cameron Park Zoo had a total of 54,731 visitors, a 28 percent increase over last year's spring break

Despite bad weather, 25,000 attendees attended the Food Truck Showdown on March 17.

The city also said that Magnolia reported that the three-day Silobration event had 50,000 attendees, with 80,000 attending the Silos over the total two weeks.

