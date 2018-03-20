Family of 14 displaced by Moody house fire

The fire broke out around noon. (Source: KXXV)

The cause of the fire is unknown. (Source: KXXV)

A family of 14 has been displaced after a house fire destroyed their home on Tuesday in Moody.

The fire broke out around 12 p.m. in the 1300 block of Old Country Road. The house and three cars were considered a loss by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said a live power line fell and stayed on top of a car when they arrived, causing them to delay putting out the fire.

Three adults and five children with ages ranging from kindergarten to high school lived in the house. Everyone was able to escape the house when firefighters arrived.

The fire took 45 minutes to control. Firefighters said they heard pops while working on the fire but they were not sure if it was ammunition or aerosol cans.

A neighboring house also suffered smoke and heat damage outside.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Lorena, McGregor, Moody and Bruceville-Eddy Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.

