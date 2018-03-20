CTX business owner gives insight on running a small business - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX business owner gives insight on running a small business

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
courtesy: baked bliss courtesy: baked bliss
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Mar. 20. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Kim Cutler, owner of Baked Bliss, and Jessica Chappell, a representative for Towny, about running a small business in Central Texas.

During the interview, Cutler talked about her bakery and how she got started, and Chappell talked about how the Towny app works for locating small business in your area.

For more information about Baked Bliss, click here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly