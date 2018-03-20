Volunteers needed to help transport veterans to VA appointments

Volunteers are eligible for meals, flu shots and an extensive volunteer recognition program. (Source: VA)

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeking volunteers who are interested in transporting veterans to and from appointments at the Doris Miller VA Medical Center in Waco.

Volunteers are specifically needed in the Marlin and Whitney area to drive to Waco. Volunteers will have access to a van fleet donated in collaboration with area Disabled American Veterans organizations.

Volunteers must meet qualifications for drivers, such as a valid driver’s license, proof of current insurance, a safe driving record and a background check. Applicants must also pass a physical examination.

Volunteers are eligible for meals, flu shots and an extensive volunteer recognition program.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer driver in Waco, contact the Voluntary Service Office in Waco, Texas, at 254-297-3594.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.