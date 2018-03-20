Police investigate first reported Waco murder in 2018 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police investigate first reported Waco murder in 2018

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police found the body of a man inside a home in the 2700 block of Herring Avenue on Monday night. 

Around 11:15 p.m., police went to check on the resident at the request of a concerned relative. 

Police said foul play is suspected in the man's death.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. An autopsy has been ordered. 

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said this is the first reported murder in Waco in 2018.

