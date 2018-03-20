Police identify 20-year-old murder victim - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police identify 20-year-old murder victim

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police found the body of a man inside a home in the 2700 block of Herring Avenue on Monday night. 

Around 11:15 p.m., police went to check on the resident at the request of a concerned relative. 

Police said foul play is suspected in the man's death.

The man was identified as Taivunn Demontre Briscoe of Waco. 

An autopsy has been ordered. 

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said this is the first reported murder in Waco in 2018.

