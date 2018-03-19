City officials credit planning and working together as reason behind success of weekend events

City officials credit planning and working together to the success of the events happening in the city last weekend.

More than 30 events, including Spring at the Silos and the Texas Food Truck Showdown, were on the schedule.

Waco Convention Center and Visitor's Bureau Director of Marketing, Carla Pendergraft said nearly 150,000 visited the city.

"This is the largest number, we think we have seen in Waco. It wasn't only the Food Truck Showdown, Spring at the Silos. We had NCAA tournaments, really 30 events on the roster," Pendergraft said.

Due to the amount of expected visitors, number of events and potential severe weather threat, the city activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Representatives from city departments and event organizers spent hours in the same room receiving information from staff at the events and information from the National Weather Service.

Waco-McLennan County said working together and planning helped the events go smoothly.

"Whether it had been a stop sign that had been run over and needed to be replaced or we need additional barricades or anything of that nature. We were able to handle them rather quickly and not duplicating resources," Patterson said.

According to Patterson, being in the same location with others also allowed city staff to advice event organizers on how to proceed with the threat of severe weather.

"The recommendations were that those vendors who had items that could fly and go airborne, could collapse and go airborne, that those individuals needed to seek shelter," Patterson said.

That information prompted vendors at the Spring at the Silos event to start packing earlier and the Texas Food Truck Showdown to end three hours early.

"Accompanying the storm, we had lighting as well. We don't want people out and about in lighting and potential hail," Patterson said.

Despite the changes of plans, Pendergraft said people still had a good time, as they shared on social media.

"People said things like 'Waco is the dreamiest,' which is very nice or 'we had the best time ever," Pendergraft said.

There are other events planned for the rest of March, which will keep the city busy, but not as much as last weekend.

