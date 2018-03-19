Baylor Baseball’s Bradford Earns Second Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Honor

Baylor baseball sophomore left-handed starting pitcher Cody Bradford was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Bradford, who garnered the honor for the first time in his career on Feb. 19, was outstanding last Friday vs. No. 8 Texas Tech. The Aledo, Texas, native earned the win by throwing a career-high 8.2 shutout innings while giving up six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. His stellar effort helped BU post its first series win over a top 10 team since 2016. He also helped give the Bears their fourth shutout of a ranked opponent since 2016. He has tossed at least five innings with one run or less and seven or more strikeouts in four of five starts this season.

The award marks the second this season for Baylor from the Big 12. Bradford is the first pitcher to garner the honor twice in a season for BU since Daniel Castano did so twice in 2016. Under third-year head coach Steve Rodriguez, the Bears have collected 10 Big 12 weekly accolades.

BU hosts No. 16 Dallas Baptist on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. CT at Baylor Ballpark.