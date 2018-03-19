ASC Baseball Players of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

ASC Baseball Players of the Week

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball player Jackson Godoy has been named American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week for the week ending March 18th. This is the first player of the week honor for the Cru baseball team this season.

Godoy, a junior from Crosby High School, did not allow a run in two relief appearances covering 2.2 innings last week. He pitched two-thirds of an inning and ended a LeTourneau rally with a game-ending strikeout to nail down his first save of the season in UMHB’s 7-5 victory over the Yellowjackets on Saturday. That victory also clinched a series win for the Cru. Godoy added two innings of perfect relief earlier in the week. He struck out two of the ten batters he faced and held opponents to a .111 batting average on the week.

The Cru is 8-12 overall on the season and has a 5-4 mark in ASC play. UMHB returns to action with a 6:00 PM non-conference home game against the University of Chicago on Tuesday.

