Baylor to hold annual Green and Gold Game April 21

Baylor Football will hold its annual spring Green and Gold game presented by TFNB Your Bank for Life, Saturday, April 21 at McLane Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 12 pm CT. Admission is free. Gates to McLane Stadium as well as Bruiser’s Locker Room open at 10 am CT.

The game will be televised by Fox Sports Southwest and also be available on the Fox Sports Go app.

An exciting addition to the 2018 Green and Gold game day schedule is a surplus sale hosted by the Baylor Athletics Equipment Services department. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive apparel in the Sideline Shop inside gate C.

The surplus sale begins at 9 am with Bear Foundation members and Baylor IMG corporate sponsors receiving exclusive early access. General fans will be allowed to shop beginning at 10 am CT.

Other activities include an opportunity for kids to take a photo wearing official Baylor football gear, fan voting for the official 2018 game day t-shirt, a Baylor traditions display and a season ticket select-a-seat event hosted by the ticket office.

At halftime, Baylor Football will present its 2018 spring awards and recognize members of the its top-25 ranked 2018 signing class.

Following the conclusion of the game, children that are accompanied by an adult will be allowed onto the McLane Stadium turf to throw a touchdown pass with a football provided by Baylor Athletics.

Parking lots open for tailgating at 8 am CT. At 2 pm CT, Green and Gold shuttles begin from McLane Stadium to Baylor Ballpark.