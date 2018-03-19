Police received report of suspicious package in Burnet County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police received report of suspicious package in Burnet County

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
BURNET COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Marble Falls Police Department said they are looking for a suspect after they received a report of a suspicious package at a car wash early this morning. 

The communications center received a call at 11:45 a.m. about a suspicious package at the car wash located at 1600 block of Mormon Mill Rd. 

Businesses near the area were evacuated and residents in the area were asked to take shelter. 

The police department called the Austin Police Department to assist and dispatch their helicopter to bring Explosive Ordinance Technicians from APD and Texas DPS to our aid.

Authorities were able to determine that the package was not an explosive threat. 

Traffic was allowed to transit the area immediately. 

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect you are asked to call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

