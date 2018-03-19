TRAFFIC: TxDOT to close portions of I-35 for repair starting at - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TRAFFIC: TxDOT to close portions of I-35 for repair starting at 7 p.m.

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Old Blevins Road (Source: Google Maps) Old Blevins Road (Source: Google Maps)
(KXXV) -

TxDOT said there will be an emergency road closure on Monday night starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday at Old Blevins Road, exit 314. This closure is just south of Bruceville-Eddy.

Crews will be repairing a metal guard fence. The northbound right lane and shoulder will be closed.

TxDOT added that if you are traveling to Austin this evening, there are closures planned at US 183. I-35 will be reduced to two lanes in both directions beginning at 11 p.m.

