Schlotzsky's opening new location in Hewitt

Schlotzsky’s opening new location in Hewitt

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Schlotzsky’s) (Source: Schlotzsky’s)
HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

Schlotzsky’s is opening a new location in Hewitt. 

The restaurant will be located at 1605 Hewitt Dr, Ste 101 starting on March 22, 2018.

The opening will kick-off at 10 a.m.

The first 100 guests who purchase a CinnaPack of six Cinnabon Classic rolls will be rewarded with free Schlotzsky’s for a year!

The free sandwiches for a year prize entitles each winner to one small original sandwich per week for a year at this Schlotzsky’s location.

The new restaurant’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

