Temple police looking for two suspects after shooting

The Temple Police Department said they are searching for two suspects after a shooting on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Saulsbury and Betsy Ross.

The victim was given CPR.

The two male suspects fled the scene.

The spokesperson for Temple Independent School District said Temple High School, Fred W Edwards Academy, and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School are on a soft lockdown.

Students are Kennedy-Powell Elementary are on a delayed release. These students will remain at the campus until Temple Police indicate it is okay them to be dropped off at their regular stop.

Parents of these students can also go and pick up their child.

TPD is currently investigating a shooting. Dispatched to Saulsbury and Betsy Ross in Temple where they began CPR on the victim. Still searching for 2 black males that fled the scene. We will keep you posted. #seesomethingsaysomething — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTX_Police) March 19, 2018

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.