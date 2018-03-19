School delays release after deadly shooting, police actively looking for two suspects

Police said several schools were on a lockdown.(Source: KXXV)

The Temple Police Department said a man is dead after a shooting in Temple. Police are currently searching for two suspects, and schools were briefly on a soft lockdown and had a delayed release.

The spokesperson for Temple Independent School District said Temple High School, Fred W Edwards Academy, and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School were on a soft lockdown. The lockdown has been lifted as of 4:05 p.m. on Monday.

Students at Kennedy-Powell Elementary had a delayed release. These students are now being dropped off at their usual bus stop.

Parents of these students can also go and pick up their child.

The shooting happened on Saulsbury and Betsy Ross around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground and performed CPR on the victim, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The two male suspects fled the scene.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and DPS. The DPS Helicopter is assisting with the search.

