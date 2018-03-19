Police arrest three men in connection to deadly shooting in Temp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police arrest three men in connection to deadly shooting in Temple

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The two male suspects fled the scene.  (Source: KXXV) The two male suspects fled the scene.  (Source: KXXV)
Police said several schools were on a lockdown.(Source: KXXV) Police said several schools were on a lockdown.(Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said they have arrested three suspects in connection with today's shooting where one person died. 

Police officers were advised that there was suspicious activity going on inside a home at the 800 block of Betsy Ross around 7 p.m.

Officers made contact with the homeowner and gained consent to search the area.

Officers arrested all three men inside the home in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened on Saulsbury and Betsy Ross around 2:15 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground and performed CPR on the victim, but the victim succumbed to his injuries. 

The two male suspects fled the scene. 

Schools were briefly on a soft lockdown and had a delayed release.

The spokesperson for Temple Independent School District said Temple High School, Fred W Edwards Academy, and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School were on a soft lockdown. The lockdown has been lifted as of 4:05 p.m. on Monday.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and DPS.  

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:51:34 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:47:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:22:12 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly