Police arrest three men in connection to deadly shooting in Temple

Police said several schools were on a lockdown.(Source: KXXV)

The two male suspects fled the scene. (Source: KXXV)

The Temple Police Department said they have arrested three suspects in connection with today's shooting where one person died.

Police officers were advised that there was suspicious activity going on inside a home at the 800 block of Betsy Ross around 7 p.m.

Officers made contact with the homeowner and gained consent to search the area.

Officers arrested all three men inside the home in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened on Saulsbury and Betsy Ross around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground and performed CPR on the victim, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The two male suspects fled the scene.

Schools were briefly on a soft lockdown and had a delayed release.

The spokesperson for Temple Independent School District said Temple High School, Fred W Edwards Academy, and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School were on a soft lockdown. The lockdown has been lifted as of 4:05 p.m. on Monday.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and DPS.

TPD is currently investigating a shooting. Dispatched to Saulsbury and Betsy Ross in Temple where they began CPR on the victim. Still searching for 2 black males that fled the scene. We will keep you posted. #seesomethingsaysomething — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTX_Police) March 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.