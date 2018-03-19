Parents arrested for leaving 4-year-old in car while they ate at - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Parents arrested for leaving 4-year-old in car while they ate at sports bar

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

A couple was arrested after leaving a 4-year-old child in a vehicle while they ate at a sports bar in Houston on Saturday. 

EMS crews told deputies the child was inside the vehicle with the windows cracked open slightly. 

When authorities arrived at the restaurant, the mother ran out to take the child out of the car. The child was limp, unconscious, and extremely sweaty. 

Deputies say Brenda Hurtado and Antonio Hurtado had come to the location to eat. Antonio reportedly put the child into the car to sleep and then went back inside the restaurant.

Brenda told authorities the child had been in the vehicle for about 30-40 minutes.

Both parents were arrested and charged with child endangerment. Their bond was set at $1,000.

