Man arrested for assaulting on-duty security officer

The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested a man for assaulting an on-duty security officer on last Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a hotel located in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle around 10:25 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim, a 28-year-old on-duty security officer.

The suspect identified as 37-year-old Nathan Wayne Taylor was employed by the hotel as a maintenance worker that was causing a disturbance at the front desk.

The security officer asked the suspect to leave the lobby.

When the suspect was leaving, he shoved the officer with his body and pushed the officer away.

The suspect then escalated the disturbance further, by attempting to coax the security officer into a physical altercation.

During that time, the suspect pulled a knife and yelled at the security officer, “do something”.

The suspect chose to put the knife down and a citizen intervened and took the suspect to another part of the complex, away from the security officer.

This is when the security officer was able to call police.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked into the McLennan County Jail and is being charged with 1st-degree felony, aggravated assault against a security officer.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.