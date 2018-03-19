Man arrested for assaulting on-duty security officer - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for assaulting on-duty security officer

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Nathan Wayne Taylor (Source: McLennan County Jail) Nathan Wayne Taylor (Source: McLennan County Jail)
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested a man for assaulting an on-duty security officer on last Friday. 

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a hotel located in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle around 10:25 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim, a 28-year-old on-duty security officer. 

The suspect identified as 37-year-old Nathan Wayne Taylor was employed by the hotel as a maintenance worker that was causing a disturbance at the front desk. 

The security officer asked the suspect to leave the lobby. 

When the suspect was leaving, he shoved the officer with his body and pushed the officer away. 

The suspect then escalated the disturbance further, by attempting to coax the security officer into a physical altercation. 

During that time, the suspect pulled a knife and yelled at the security officer, “do something”. 

The suspect chose to put the knife down and a citizen intervened and took the suspect to another part of the complex, away from the security officer.

This is when the security officer was able to call police. 

Investigators were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident. 

The suspect was booked into the McLennan County Jail and is being charged with 1st-degree felony, aggravated assault against a security officer. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Temple police looking for two suspects after shooting

    Temple police looking for two suspects after shooting

    Monday, March 19 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-03-19 21:03:08 GMT

    The Temple Police Department said they are searching for two suspects after a shooting on Monday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The Temple Police Department said they are searching for two suspects after a shooting on Monday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:57:39 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:56:56 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly