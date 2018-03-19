Puppy locks owner out of car at gas station - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Puppy locks owner out of car at gas station

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KYLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Kyle Fire Department shared a photo detailing their furry rescue on Monday morning. 

The department said that while an owner was pumping gas, the curious pup accidentally locked the car doors. 

Fortunately, the fire department was able to rescue the puppy and return the fluffball to its owner. 

