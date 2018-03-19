State park shares photo, asking park-goers to clean up after themselves

The Guadalupe River State Park posted on their Facebook page a photo of trash strewn about near a picnic table. In the post, they reminded park-goers that leaving one bag makes a big impact on their time and resources.

As the temperatures warm up, more and more people are expected to visit Texas parks. Texas Parks and Wildlife continue to ask visitors to pick up after themselves as they enjoy the perks of Texas nature.

