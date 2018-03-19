State park shares photo, asking park-goers to clean up after themselves

The Guadalupe River State Park posted on their Facebook page a photo of trash strewn about near a picnic table. In the post, they reminded park-goers that leaving one bag makes a big impact on their time and resources.
As the temperatures warm up, more and more people are expected to visit Texas parks. Texas Parks and Wildlife continue to ask visitors to pick up after themselves as they enjoy the perks of Texas nature.
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
The Temple Police Department said they are searching for two suspects after a shooting on Monday afternoon.More >>
The Temple Police Department said they are searching for two suspects after a shooting on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>