Baylor Lady Bears are headed to Sweet 16

Every Lady Bear starter scored in double figures as Baylor defeated Michigan 80-58 Sunday night in the Ferrell Center.

Unlike the Grambling State game, Michigan was not smooth sailing for Baylor.

Wolverines point guard Katelynn Flaherty shot 50% from three in the first half and center Hallie Thome didn’t miss a shot in the same period.

The pair scored 40 of Michigan’s 58 points.

Baylor started its run in the second quarter with Kalani Brown nailing a pair of outside shots, forcing a steal, and getting the ball to Morris for a breakaway lay in.

The Lady Bears outscored Michigan 21-12 in the third quarter to make it 63-46. A majority of those points came off Michigan turnovers.

No need for fourth quarter heroics as Baylor sealed their trip to the Sweet 16.

They’ll play Oregon State Friday, March 23 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.