Report: Austin police at scene of 4th explosion in 16 days, injuries reported

The Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. They added that two men have been transported to the hospital. The Austin-American Statesman reported the men were in their 20s.

Police are urging people in the area to stay in their homes.

Initially, the Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter account reported two possible explosions with injuries in the Austin area.

Multiple assets on a reported second explosion 4800 block Dawn Song Dr (2032) reports of 2 patients. Investigation if this is the same incident as already reported or a separate incident underway. More information to be provided when available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

The Statesman also said that investigators are working to see if it is connected with the other package bombings that happened earlier this month.

Officials said the three earlier bombings were related.

