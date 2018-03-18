Report: Austin police at scene of 4th explosion in 16 days, inju - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Report: Austin police at scene of 4th explosion in 16 days, injuries reported

(Source: Austin Police) (Source: Austin Police)
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

The Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. They added that two men have been transported to the hospital. The Austin-American Statesman reported the men were in their 20s.

Police are urging people in the area to stay in their homes.

Initially, the Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter account reported two possible explosions with injuries in the Austin area.

The Statesman also said that investigators are working to see if it is connected with the other package bombings that happened earlier this month. 

Officials said the three earlier bombings were related.

