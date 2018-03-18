ATF: Packages located at FedEx facilities connected to four previous package explosions

The Austin Police Department, FBI and ATF confirmed Tuesday that the two packages found at two separate FedEx facilities in Texas are connected to four other package explosions.

ATF said that the facilities were located in Austin and San Antonio. On Tuesday, one package exploded at the Schertz FedEx facility at 12:25 a.m. The employee who handled the package at the time of the explosion was treated and released.

At 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a suspicious package call at 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway. The package did contain an explosive device and was disrupted by officials.

On March 18, Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. They added that two men have been transported to the hospital. The Austin-American Statesman reported the men were in their 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS hotline at 512-472-TIPS.

APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging area is 4635 SW Pkwy, corner of SW Pkwy and Boston Ln. APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

#FBI, @ATFHou, & @Austin_Police offering a reward of up to $100K for info leading to the arrest & conviction of person(s) responsible for the package bombs which recently injured & killed several Austin residents. Call 512-472-TIPS (8477) w/ tips. https://t.co/8Yfvfyg1uM pic.twitter.com/SFpkT7z3Vv — FBI (@FBI) March 19, 2018

