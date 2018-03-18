ATF: Packages located at FedEx facilities connected to four prev - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

ATF: Packages located at FedEx facilities connected to four previous package explosions

The Austin Police Department, FBI and ATF confirmed Tuesday that the two packages found at two separate FedEx facilities in Texas are connected to four other package explosions. 

ATF said that the facilities were located in Austin and San Antonio. On Tuesday, one package exploded at the Schertz FedEx facility at 12:25 a.m. The employee who handled the package at the time of the explosion was treated and released. 

At 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a suspicious package call at 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway. The package did contain an explosive device and was disrupted by officials. 

On March 18,  Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. They added that two men have been transported to the hospital. The Austin-American Statesman reported the men were in their 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS hotline at 512-472-TIPS. 

