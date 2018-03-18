Baylor Women's Tennis Sweeps Past USC - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Women's Tennis Sweeps Past USC

Baylor women’s tennis capped its BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge experience with a dominant performance against USC. The 28th-ranked Bears swept past the Trojans, 4-0, to record their ninth dual match victory of the season.

The Bears rebounded following a loss on court one with back-to-back victories on courts two and three to claim the doubles point. Senior Theresa Van Zyl and freshman Giorgia Testa downed Gabby Smith and Becca Weissmann, 6-2, while sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk and freshman Dominika Sujova edged Constance Branstine and Madison Westby, 7-6 (7-5), in tiebreak fashion.

Freshman Livia Kraus, 6-2, 6-1, and sophomore Jessica Hinojosa, 6-2, 6-4, added to Baylor’s lead with consecutive singles victories on courts six and five, respectively. Shakhraichuk keyed the team result on court four, 4-6, 6-0, 5-1, as her opponent Angela Kulikov retired.

