No. 7 Texas A&M Sweeps Final Day of Reveille Classic

The No.7 Texas A&M softball team concluded the Reveille Classic with a 9-1 victory in five innings over Michigan State before defeating Marist, 4-1, Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex. The Aggies finished the tournament with a 5-1 record and move to 29-4 on the season.

In game one against Michigan State, the Aggies struck for four runs in the first inning. Kaitlyn Alderink, Ashley Walters and Tori Vidales loaded the bases via a walk, fielder’s choice and another walk, respectively. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Sarah Hudek and Kristen Cuyos plated Alderink and Walters, before Samantha Show delivered a single through the left side allowing Vidales and Hudek to touch home.

Texas A&M had a big five-run third inning that began with a walk to Vidales, who came around to score on an RBI single to left from Show. Erica Russell followed suit with a single up the middle and Keeli Milligan reached base on a fielder’s choice, allowing Alderink to step in the box with the bases loaded. Show touched home as Alderink was hit by a pitch to bring the Aggies’ lead to six. Riley Sartain drove in Russell and Milligan with a single to right, and Alderink took advantage of a wild pitch by Michigan State pitcher Kristina Zalewski to conclude scoring for the Aggies.

The Spartans scored their first and only run of the game in the top of the fifth as Lea Foerster doubled to left and Joanna Bartz delivered the RBI single up the middle.

In the circle, Trinity Harrington earned the win to move to 9-1 on the season as she only allowed three hits and one run while fanning four.

In the first inning against Marist, Alderink hit an infield single and came around to score when Sartain blasted the eighth homer of her junior campaign.

The Maroon & White added a run in the second inning as Cuyos drew a four-pitch walk and was plated by a Kelbi Fortenberry double to center.

Marist’s Ali Milam hit a solo shot to right in the sixth to put the Red Foxes on the board but Cuyos responded with a blast of her own in the bottom half of the inning.

Kayla Poynter earned her first career start and win as she struck out four and allowed two walks, six hits and one run in 5.1 innings of work. Lexi Smith earned the save, throwing 1.2 innings in relief while only allowing one hit, one walk and fanning two.