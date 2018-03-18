Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Brazos County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Brazos County

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(KXXV) -

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brazos County. 

Winds up to 70 mph possible. Baseball-sized hail is also possible within this cell. 

