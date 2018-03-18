Tornado warning issued for Hill, Bosque counties

A tornado warning has been issued for Hill, Bosque until 6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Milam, Bosque, Burleson, Hill, McLennan and Robertson counties until 5:30 p.m.

Winds up to 60 mph and half dollar sized hail possible with this storm.

Quarter size hail has been reported in Meridian.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Leon, Limestone, and Navarro counties until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.