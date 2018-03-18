Magnolia to re-open warehouse shop

Magnolia is trying something new. They announced on Twitter that they are re-opening up their warehouse shop as Magnolia Warehouse Shop.

The shop will be open on March 22. The shop will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shop is located at 3801 Bosque Blvd.

The shop will feature last chance items and slightly damaged items for a discounted price.

We’re re-opening our tried & true Little Shop on Bosque as a #MagnoliaWarehouseShop! It will be open Thursdays-Saturdays from 10am to 5p.m. starting Thurs., March 22nd. The shop will feature last chance items & slightly damaged products at a discount. || 3801 Bosque Blvd. pic.twitter.com/intHHYIPn4 — Magnolia (@magnolia) March 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.