Magnolia to re-open warehouse shop

Magnolia to re-open warehouse shop

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Magnolia/ Twitter) (Source: Magnolia/ Twitter)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Magnolia is trying something new. They announced on Twitter that they are re-opening up their warehouse shop as Magnolia Warehouse Shop. 

The shop will be open on March 22. The shop will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The shop is located at 3801 Bosque Blvd. 

The shop will feature last chance items and slightly damaged items for a discounted price. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

