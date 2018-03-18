Police looking for suspect accused of assaulting other man over - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for suspect accused of assaulting other man over argument of game of pool

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The College Station Police Department said they are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting another man after getting in an argument over a game of pool, early Sunday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Hurricane's Harry club located in the 300 block of College Ave.  

The victim reported that an argument had occurred inside the bar over a game of pool. 

After closing, one of the parties approached the victim in the parking lot and pointed a handgun directly at him, threatening him. 

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim describes the suspect as man in his late 20s, about 5'10" medium built with brown hair and s short brown beard. 

The case remains under investigation. 

