UMHB Men's Golf in Fourth Place at Texas Cup

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team posted four rounds in the 70’s and the Cru is in fourth place after the opening round of the Texas Cup Saturday in Plano.

UMHB fired an opening round 305 team total and sit 12 strokes off the pace being set by tournament leader Concordia Texas with a 293. McMurry University is in second place with a 297 and University of Dallas sits third, five shots ahead of the Cru with a 300. Tournament host U.T.-Dallas is in fifth place with a 311 and Howard Payne University rounds out the field with a 330 team total.

Kyle Revis was the low individual for the UMHB men on the opening day. Revis is tied for fourth place after shooting 72. Cade Govender and Cort Crawley are tied for 22nd place with 77’s, Zach Daroowala is tied for 28th place with a 79 and Drake Cody shot 84 for 39th place. Jake Zamora of Concordia Texas has the individual lead after posting a 67 in the opening round.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being player on a par-72, 6,626-yard layout at the Course at Watters Creek in Plano. Teams will tee off for Sunday’s final round with an 8:00 AM shotgun start.