No. 6 Aggie Men's Tennis Hosts LSU

No. 6 Aggie Men’s Tennis Hosts LSU

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to take on LSU the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT). The Aggies (11-3, 3-0 SEC) and Tigers (8-6, 1-3) will face off for the second time this season after the Maroon & White topped LSU 4-0 on Jan. 28 during the ITA Kickoff Weekend in College Station.

The Aggies return to action after an impressive, 5-2, win against No. 18 Notre Dame Thursday evening. After clinching the doubles point, Texas A&M claimed the first four singles points to secure the Aggies’ 11th win of the season. No. 37 Jordi Arconada continued his stellar play this season, picking up his 19th win this year and 12th of the spring. Freshman Juan Carlos Aguilar, No. 109 AJ Catanzariti and No. 10 Arthur Rinderknech joined Arconada in the win column against the Fighting Irish.

Texas A&M owns a 20-13 advantage in the all-time series against LSU, including the last six matchups including the win earlier this season.

Fans are reminded that general admission to tennis matches this year are free. Fans unable to make it out the Mitchell Tennis Center can follow Sunday’s match online at 12thMan.com/livetennis , live video and live scoring will be available.

