No. 7 Baylor Equestrian Drops Regular Season Finale to No. 3 OSU

No. 7 Baylor equestrian (5-6, 2-3 Big 12) battled No. 3 Oklahoma State (8-3, 4-0 Big 12) to a challenging 14-6 loss on Saturday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center in the final regular season meet of its spring schedule.

With fences and reining starting the day off, the Bears trailed 2-8 going into the break, falling, 2-3, in fences and 0-5 in reining.

Following two exhibition rides in fences, the Bears battled hard, but came up short 2-3. Gabby Conte and Abby Jorgensen put BU on the scoreboard, with Jorgensen’s striking 86 closing out the fences portion of the competition and earning MOP honors.

In reining, the Bears put up a fight but were held scoreless against a strong OSU squad, with two of the five matchup scores separated by only half of a point.

In the second half of the meet, the Bears clinched the victory in horsemanship to gain some much-needed ground on the Cowgirls, but then came up short in the flat, bringing the overall score to a tough 14-6 loss for BU.

In horsemanship, the Bears worked their way onto the scoreboard of the western side of the competition, standing their ground in a decisive 3-2 win in the discipline with Abbi Demel, Charlotte Green, and Elizabeth Forney each snagging points for BU.

After two solid exhibition rides on the flat, Rachel Van Allen took possession of BU’s lone point in the discipline and the MOP honors with a solid 91.